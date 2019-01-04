  • Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey selected to second-team 2018 AP All-Pro

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press 2018 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

    OFFENSE

    Quarterback — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

    Running Back — Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

    Flex — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

    Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

    Wide Receivers — Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

    Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

    Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City

    Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

    Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

    Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

    DEFENSE

    Edge Rushers — J.J. Watt, Houston; Khalil Mack, Chicago

    Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia

    Linebackers — Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis

    Cornerbacks — Kyle Fuller, Chicago; Stephon Gilmore, New England

    Safeties — Eddie Jackson, Chicago; Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

    Defensive Back — Desmond King, Los Angeles Chargers

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

    Punter — Michael Dickson, Seattle

    Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, New York Jets

    Punt Returner — Tarik Cohen, Chicago

    Special Teamer — Adrian Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers

    SECOND TEAM

    OFFENSE

    Quarterback — Drew Brees, New Orleans

    Running Back — Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas

    Flex — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

    Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco

    Wide Receivers — Julio Jones, Atlanta; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

    Left Tackle — Duane Brown, Seattle, and Terron Armstead, New Orleans

    Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

    Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

    Right Guard — Marshal Yanda, Baltimore

    Center — Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh

    DEFENSE

    Edge Rushers — Von Miller, Denver; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans, and Myles Garrett, Cleveland, and Danielle Hunter, Minnesota

    Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; J.J. Watt, Houston

    Linebackers — Von Miller, Denver; C.J. Mosley, Baltimore; Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas

    Cornerbacks — Byron Jones, Dallas; Xavien Howard, Miami

    Safeties — Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Harrison Smith, Minnesota.

    Defensive Back — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    Placekicker — Aldrick Rosas, New York Giants

    Punter — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams

    Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, New England

    Punt Returner — Desmond King, Los Angeles Chargers

    Special Teamer — Cory Littlejohn, Los Angeles Rams

