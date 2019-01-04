Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey selected to second-team 2018 AP All-Pro

NEW YORK (AP)— The Associated Press 2018 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City
Running Back — Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
Flex — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City
Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers — Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston
Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay
Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City
Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas
Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — J.J. Watt, Houston; Khalil Mack, Chicago
Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia
Linebackers — Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis
Cornerbacks — Kyle Fuller, Chicago; Stephon Gilmore, New England
Safeties — Eddie Jackson, Chicago; Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
Defensive Back — Desmond King, Los Angeles Chargers
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter — Michael Dickson, Seattle
Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, New York Jets
Punt Returner — Tarik Cohen, Chicago
Special Teamer — Adrian Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Drew Brees, New Orleans
Running Back — Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas
Flex — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina
Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco
Wide Receivers — Julio Jones, Atlanta; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City
Left Tackle — Duane Brown, Seattle, and Terron Armstead, New Orleans
Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans
Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
Right Guard — Marshal Yanda, Baltimore
Center — Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Von Miller, Denver; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans, and Myles Garrett, Cleveland, and Danielle Hunter, Minnesota
Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; J.J. Watt, Houston
Linebackers — Von Miller, Denver; C.J. Mosley, Baltimore; Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas
Cornerbacks — Byron Jones, Dallas; Xavien Howard, Miami
Safeties — Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Harrison Smith, Minnesota.
Defensive Back — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Aldrick Rosas, New York Giants
Punter — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams
Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, New England
Punt Returner — Desmond King, Los Angeles Chargers
Special Teamer — Cory Littlejohn, Los Angeles Rams
