Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers name 2025 Joe Greene award for rookie of the year

By Alan Saunders, SteelersNOW.com
Bengals Steelers Football Pittsburgh Steelers' Derrick Harmon rushes against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game at Acrisure Stadium Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in Pittsburgh. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini) (Winslow Townson/AP)
By Alan Saunders, SteelersNOW.com

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Rookie defensive lineman Derrick Harmon has won the “Joe Greene Great Performance Award”, which is given annually to Pittsburgh’s top rookie, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh chapter of the PFWA announced on Wednesday.

Harmon, the team’s first-round pick out of Oregon in the 2025 NFL Draft, has made an immediate impact on the team in his rookie season. The 6-foot-4, 313-pound defensive lineman has played in 11 games, making 26 tackles, one for a loss, two sacks, four quarterback hits, a pass defended and a fumble recovery.

But his contributions to the team in his first professional season go way beyond his own personal statistics.

Click here to read more on SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read