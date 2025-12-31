Steelers name 2025 Joe Greene award for rookie of the year

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Rookie defensive lineman Derrick Harmon has won the “Joe Greene Great Performance Award”, which is given annually to Pittsburgh’s top rookie, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh chapter of the PFWA announced on Wednesday.

Harmon, the team’s first-round pick out of Oregon in the 2025 NFL Draft, has made an immediate impact on the team in his rookie season. The 6-foot-4, 313-pound defensive lineman has played in 11 games, making 26 tackles, one for a loss, two sacks, four quarterback hits, a pass defended and a fumble recovery.

But his contributions to the team in his first professional season go way beyond his own personal statistics.

Click here to read more on SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group