INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Steelers front office will spend the next handful of days in Indianapolis for the annual NFL Scouting Combine with the goal of accomplishing several things, most notably continuing trade talks for Antonio Brown.

However, in a one-on-one interview with Channel 11, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert didn't rule out Brown returning to the Steelers next season.

"We'll never put a price tag on anything, especially publicly, because we don't know. We know that Antonio Brown is a great player and he's been a great Steeler. If he stays with us, he'll still be a great Steeler. If he goes elsewhere, he'll be a great player for that team," Colbert said.

It’s been reported five teams have already inquired about the disgruntled wide receiver. Colbert said whatever deal is made will be 100% in the best interest of the organization.

When asked about what caused the recent rift between Brown and the team, Colbert pointed to the season standings.

"I think Antonio was just disappointed in not being in the playoffs and not having an opportunity to win a Super Bowl, as we all are," Colbert said. "Any player that's in it to win is always going to be disappointed, and I'm sure he's no different. I know he's no different because he loves to win, he loves to be part of that winning. I don't think that will change and that's something that we really appreciate about him."

Colbert also said he doesn't believe the Steelers lockerroom is dysfunctional.

Outside of continuing trade talks, the Steelers will try to identify players they would like to select in the upcoming NFL Draft. The team currently has 7 picks but that number could change depending on a trade that involves Brown.

