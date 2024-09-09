Steelers punter Cam Johnston suffers season-ending Injury

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said after Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons that punter Cam Johnston appeared to have sustained a serious injury, and that indeed is the case. Johnston will be out for the season with a right knee injury, according to Alan Saunders of Steelers Now, as first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge hit Johnston low following a punt late in the fourth quarter. Johnston’s right leg extended backwards, and it did not look good. He left on a cart and did not return.

“Cam Johnston appears to have a serious injury,” Tomlin said after the game. “I’ll have an update the next time we come together. It’s a shame for him. This guy has been spectacular through team development. He’s an absolute stud not only in his talents but his approach to business. My heart goes out to him.”

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group