Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers On Future: ‘I’m Pretty Sure This Is It’

Aaron Rodgers was candid about his football future Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show.” The 41-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has one more season in him.

“Yeah, I’m pretty sure this is it,” Rodgers said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show. “ You know, that’s why we just did a one-year deal. The Steelers didn’t need to put any extra years on that or anything, so this was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I’ve had. I mean, I’ve played 20 freaking years. It’s been a long run and I’ve enjoyed it. What better place to finish than (with) one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL.”

McAfee asked Rodgers why he decided to give it one more go-round rather than call it quits, which was another option for the four-time Associated Press NFL MVP this offseason.

