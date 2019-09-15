  • Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger suffers elbow injury, RB Conner injures knee

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered a right elbow injury during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field.

    A Steelers spokesperson tweeted about the injury and said his return to Sunday’s game is “questionable.”

    Quarterback Mason Rudolph started the second half for the Steelers.

    Running back James Conner is also suffering with a knee injury. Team officials call his return "questionable" as well.

