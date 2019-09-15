PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered a right elbow injury during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field.
A Steelers spokesperson tweeted about the injury and said his return to Sunday’s game is “questionable.”
Quarterback Mason Rudolph started the second half for the Steelers.
#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger sustained a right elbow injury. He is questionable to return to today’s game vs. Seattle. QB Mason Rudolph will start the second half.— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 15, 2019
Running back James Conner is also suffering with a knee injury. Team officials call his return "questionable" as well.
