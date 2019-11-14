PITTSBURGH - Steelers running back James Conner is among the nominees of this year's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
The award, which is named in honor of late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.
READ: James Conner named Steelers' 2019 ‘Ed Block Courage Award' recipient
Each of the 32 NFL teams nominated one of its players.
The winners will be announced during the NFL Honors show on Feb. 1.
Past recipients of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award:
» 2018: Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints
» 2017: Luke Kuechly, LB, Carolina Panthers
» 2016: Frank Gore, RB, Indianapolis Colts
» 2015: Charles Woodson, CB, Oakland Raiders
» 2014: Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
2019 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Nominees:
» Arizona Cardinals C A.Q. Shipley
» Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones
» Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
» Buffalo Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander
» Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey
» Chicago Bears DB Kyle Fuller
» Cincinnati Bengals DE Sam Hubbard
» Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb
» Dallas Cowboys CB Byron Jones
» Denver Broncos LB Von Miller
» Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford
» Green Bay Packers CB Tramon Williams
» Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson
» Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton
» Jacksonville Jaguars DL Calais Campbell
» Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
» Los Angeles Chargers LB Thomas Davis Sr.
» Los Angeles Rams S Eric Weddle
» Miami Dolphins C Daniel Kilgore
» Minnesota Vikings DE Danielle Hunter
» New England Patriots WR Matthew Slater
» New Orleans Saints T Terron Armstead
» New York Giants DL Dalvin Tomlinson
» New York Jets DL Steve McLendon
» Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr
» Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz
» Pittsburgh Steelers RB James Conner
» San Francisco 49ers T Joe Staley
» Seattle Seahawks LB K.J. Wright
» Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Lavonte David
» Tennessee Titans C Ben Jones
» Washington Redskins RB Adrian Peterson
