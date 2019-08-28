  • Steelers release former fifth-round pick Allen

    By: Dale Lolley

    PITTSBURGH - The Steelers on Tuesday released/waived-injured cornerback Brian Allen after claiming corner Jhavonte Dean on waivers from the Browns.

    Allen, a fifth-round pick in 2017 out of Utah, had appeared in just three games in two seasons with the Steelers. He was dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of Sunday's preseason game at Tennessee and also was expected to miss Thursday night's preseason finale on the road against the Panthers.

