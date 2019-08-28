PITTSBURGH - The Steelers on Tuesday released/waived-injured cornerback Brian Allen after claiming corner Jhavonte Dean on waivers from the Browns.
Allen, a fifth-round pick in 2017 out of Utah, had appeared in just three games in two seasons with the Steelers. He was dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of Sunday's preseason game at Tennessee and also was expected to miss Thursday night's preseason finale on the road against the Panthers.
Related Headlines
Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.
TRENDING NOW:
- Parents angered by NJ school district's 'lunch shaming' plan
- Local couple suing Nemacolin Woodlands Resort
- Toddler killed when display at mall store falls, hits her in head, police say
- VIDEO: Well-known Pittsburgher, doctors stressing HPV vaccine for kids
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}