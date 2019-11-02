  • Steelers release WR Donte Moncrief, promote running back to main roster

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers have released struggling wide receiver Donte Moncrief.

    The team announced Saturday that Moncrief was waived and running back Tony Brooks-James was promoted to the 53-man roster.

    The move comes after multiple injuries to the Steelers' running backs, and continued struggles from Moncrief – who was signed as a free agent this past offseason.

    Moncrief had just four catches for 18 yards on 15 targets this season, costing Pittsburgh turnovers on multiple occasions with dropped passes.

