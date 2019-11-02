PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers have released struggling wide receiver Donte Moncrief.
The team announced Saturday that Moncrief was waived and running back Tony Brooks-James was promoted to the 53-man roster.
BREAKING: @Steelers release Donte Moncrief. - They promoted RB Tony Brooks-James to the main roster #Steelers— The Final Word (@WPXIFinalWord) November 2, 2019
BREAKING: The Steelers have released WR Donte Moncrief. He had 4 catches for 18 yards on 15 targets in 4 games this season. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/ioJv0qlg4g— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 2, 2019
The move comes after multiple injuries to the Steelers' running backs, and continued struggles from Moncrief – who was signed as a free agent this past offseason.
Moncrief had just four catches for 18 yards on 15 targets this season, costing Pittsburgh turnovers on multiple occasions with dropped passes.
Moncrief earned more than $4 million for those 4 catches.— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 2, 2019
