  • Steelers' Roethlisberger expects to play in first pre-season game of year Sunday

    The Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger expects to play in his first pre-season game of the year Sunday, the quarterback told Channel 11's Chase Williams.

    The Steelers will travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans for their third pre-season game.

    You can watch the game on WPXI-TV starting at 8 p.m., followed by Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    The Steelers won their first two pre-seasons games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

