The Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger expects to play in his first pre-season game of the year Sunday, the quarterback told Channel 11's Chase Williams.
The Steelers will travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans for their third pre-season game.
You can watch the game on WPXI-TV starting at 8 p.m., followed by Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
The Steelers won their first two pre-seasons games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
BREAKING: Ben Roethlisberger tells me he expects to start Sunday night vs the Titans.— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) August 22, 2019
Catch the game on @WPXI pic.twitter.com/VuSXWTWI9M
