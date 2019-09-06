  • Steelers set to show off their shiny new toy: Devin Bush ☕

    By: Dale Lolley, DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Updated:

    While Antonio Brown was going about the business of getting himself suspended before the Raiders' opener Monday night against the Broncos, the Steelers were quietly going about theirs preparing to face the Patriots Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

    A big part of those preparations has centered around getting the player the Steelers acquired with the help of the picks acquired in the Brown trade ready for his first NFL game.

    Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.

    And by all accounts, the Steelers feel inside linebacker Devin Bush is up to that challenge.

