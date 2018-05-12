Steelers sign 3 draft picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed three of their seven picks from the 2018 NFL Draft.
Second-round selection wide receiver James Washington, fifth-round pick safety Marcus Allen and seventh-round pick defensive tackle Joshua Frazier were all signed to four-year deals.
Related Headlines
Washington, from Oklahoma State, was the 60th overall pick. With 4,472 career receiving yards, he set a school record with the second-most in Big 12 conference history. He also became one of only two players in the school's history with at least 1,000 receiving yards in three seasons and three years with at least 10 touchdown catches.
Allen, who was the sixth player in Penn State history to reach the 300-tackle mark in a career, was the 148th pick overall. His 321 stops rank fifth in the school's history.
Frazier, from the University of Alabama, was the 246th overall pick. During his 40 career games at the school, he had 28 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and three passes defended.
Financial terms of the four-year deal were not disclosed.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police uncover suspected meth lab at Motel 6
- Woman who killed husband, lover accused of possible cannibalism in true crime series
- 'A little weird' for McCutchen in return to Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Study Says Antibiotics Could Raise Riske of Kidney Stones
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}