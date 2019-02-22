PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Friday that the team has signed defensive lineman Tyson Alualu to a 2-year contract extension.
The contract will keep Alualu out of free agency and with the team through the 2020 season.
Alualu signed with the Steelers in 2017 as an unrestricted free agent from Jacksonville. He's played in 31 games and started 7 in his two seasons with the Steelers.
“It feels great,” said Alualu. “I am blessed to be able to come back and play for an organization that I love being around, from the top to the bottom. From management to my teammates. I am thankful to get something done and be with the group of guys that are chasing that trophy. I am just excited to get something done as soon as possible.”
