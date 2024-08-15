Steelers sign speedy ex-Packers cornerback

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed cornerback Kiondre Thomas to a one-year contract, the team announced on Thursday. He replaces Grayland Arnold on the 90-man offseason roster, after Arnold was placed on the injured reserve list.

Thomas, 26, spent the last two seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He has also spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers and Houston Roughnecks of the UFL.

A 6-foot, 186 pound defensive back, Thomas has mostly been an outside cornerback in his three seasons in the NFL. Arnold had been a slot cornerback and safety for the Steelers.

