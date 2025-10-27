Steelers star defender suffers gruesome injury vs. Packers

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

After Tucker Kraft pulled in a pass from Jordan Love and moved downfield, Pittsburgh Steelers safeties DeShon Elliott and Juan Thornhill chased him down, but the former remained on the ground after the big gain, grabbing at his leg while laying on his side.

While giving chase to the rumbling Green Bay Packers tight end, Thornhill fell into Elliott’s lower right leg, which bent awkwardly. Just about all of the Steelers’ defense kneeled down around Elliott while he was checked out by trainers, then he was helped off the field and into the blue medical tent on the sideline.

Elliott was carted off around the time the Packers ended their drive with a 9-yard Jordan Love touchdown pass to Savion Williams. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury.

