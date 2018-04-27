  • Steelers still looking for linebackers in Day 2 of NFL draft

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in need of help at inside linebacker heading into the second day of the NFL draft.

    While Pro Bowler Ryan Shazier took his first public steps since injuring his spine last December when he walked across the draft stage during the first round, Shazier has already been ruled out for the 2018 season.

    Related Headlines

    The Steelers have veteran Vince Williams at one spot and signed Jon Bostic for depth in free agency but need an influx of elite talent.

    Pittsburgh picked up an extra pick on the second day of the draft when they acquired the 79th overall selection from Oakland in a trade that sent wide receiver Martavis Bryant to the Raiders.

    The Steelers had success in the second round last season when they grabbed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Steelers still looking for linebackers in Day 2 of NFL draft

  • Headline Goes Here

    Steelers draft Virginia Tech safety Terrell Edmunds

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘Blessed and humbled': Ryan Shazier takes to Instagram after walking…

  • Headline Goes Here

    After night of QBs in NFL draft, proving ground ahead

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Guice among those in green room when round ended