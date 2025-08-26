Steelers surprise Cornell High School football team with new equipment

CORAOPALIS, Pa. — The Cornell High School Raiders football team got a big surprise on Monday.

The team now has new X-tech shoulder pads and other football equipment, thanks to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who teamed up with Giant Eagle and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

As part of the donation ceremony, Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith met with the team after its practice. The equipment was provided through the Cover-2 Program by X-Tech, which aims to equip young football players with the latest gear.

“Developing the next generation of football players is a top priority for the Steelers,” said Dan Rooney, the Steelers Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. “Today’s donation is meaningful—not only because it enhances player safety, but also because it builds confidence and supports performance.”

