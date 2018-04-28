0 Steelers take fullback, Penn State safety, DT on final day of NFL Draft

Round 7

The Steelers went with Joshua Frazier -- a DT from the University of Alabama -- for their seventh round and last pick of the NFL draft.

Round 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers went outside the box with their second pick in the fifth round.

The Steelers took Jaylen Samuels -- a fullback out of NC State -- with the No. 165 pick in the NFL Draft.

Samuels was a 3rd-Team All-American last season. He can also play tight end and halfback.

With their first pick on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, the Steelers took a hometown kid -- and another safety.

Pittsburgh selected Marcus Allen, a safety out of Penn State, in the fifth round (No. 148).

Allen was a 3-time All-Big Ten defensive back for the Nittany Lions, and he looks to make an immediate impact with the Steelers.

Round 4

Two more Pitt products are headed to the NFL.

First, Pitt safety Jordan Whitehead was taken in the fourth round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 117).

Whitehead graduated at Central Valley High School before taking his talents to Oakland.

Eight picks later, his fellow defensive back -- corner Avonte Maddox -- was selected by the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (No. 125).

Maddox amassed 183 tackles and eight interceptions in his career at Pitt.

Maddox joins Whitehead and offensive lineman Brian O'Neill as Pitt Panthers to get drafted thus far.

Round 3

With their original third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Steelers went with an offensive tackle to sure up the offensive line.

Pittsburgh selected Chukwuma Okorafor out of Western Michigan with the No. 92 pick.

After acquiring the No. 76 pick in the third round of the NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers grabbed a potential successor for Ben Roethlisberger.

The Steelers selected quarterback Mason Rudolph from Oklahoma State.

Pittsburgh traded picks No. 79 and No. 220 (seventh round) to the Seattle Seahawks to move up and take Rudolph.

Rudolph already has some experience playing at Heinz Field. He and the Cowboys came to Pittsburgh to play the Pitt Panthers last season, while meeting in Oklahoma State in 2016.

In those games, Rudolph threw for over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns -- with only one interception. He led Oklahoma State to a 59-21 rout of the Panthers at Heinz Field last season, throwing for nearly 500 yards and five touchdowns.

Round 2

A Pittsburgh Panther came off the board late in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Pitt offensive lineman Brian O'Neill was taken by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 62 overall pick.

O'Neill started at both tackle positions for the Panthers, earning All-ACC honors in 2016 and 2017.

The Steelers took wideout James Washington with their second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Washington is a 5-foot-11 wide receiver from Oklahoma State. The Steelers traded Martavis Bryant Thursday, so there was an open spot.

This is the second consecutive season in which Pittsburgh selected a wide receiver in the second round of the draft.

LOVE the #Steelers taking James Washington. Just ask Pitt what he can do. In 2 games against the Panthers, he had 420 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. #NFLDraft — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) April 28, 2018

Round 1

The moment of Day 1 of the draft came when injured Steelers' linebacker Ryan Shazier walked up onto the stage to announce Pittsburgh's first-round pick.

The Steelers selected safety Terrell Edmunds, out of Virginia Tech, with their first-round selection (No. 28) Thursday night. Edmunds is the first safety taken by Pittsburgh in the first round of the draft since Troy Polamalu in 2003.

Edmunds’ younger brother, Termaine Edmunds, was taken 12 picks earlier by the Buffalo Bills.

