PITTSBURGH - Steelers training camp is just around the corner, and as usual, fans are invited to attend!
The 2019 training camp will be held at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for the 54th straight year.
Players will report to camp on July 25, with the first practice open to the public being held the following day. The first practice in pads will take place July 28.
In all, 15 practices will be open to the public. Thirteen of them will be held at Saint Vincent College.
For most practices, fans will be allowed access between noon and 6 p.m. Activities include meet and greets, raffles, skills challenges and more!
The annual “Friday Night Lights” practice will be held on Aug. 2 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
The team’s “Family Fest” will be held Aug. 4 at Heinz Field.
Below is the full schedule:
- July 25 - All players report by 4 p.m.
- July 26 - 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
- July 27 - 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
- July 28 - 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
- July 29 - 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
- July 31 - 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
- Aug. 1 - 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
- Aug. 2 - 7 p.m. (Latrobe Memorial Stadium)
- Aug. 3 - 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
- Aug. 4 - 6:30 p.m. (Heinz Field)
- Aug. 6 - 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
- Aug. 7 - 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
- Aug. 9 - First Preseason Game vs. Tampa Bay (7:30 p.m.)
- Aug. 11 - 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
- Aug. 12 - 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
- Aug. 14 - 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
- Aug. 15 - 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
