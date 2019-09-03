The Pittsburgh Steelers rank right in the middle of the NFL by franchise value, according to the most recent data from Forbes LLC.
Forbes ranks the NFL teams by value each year, and with the NFL season kicking off this week, you can see where each team ranked by clicking HERE.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Watch the Steelers’ season opener against the New England Patriots Sunday night on Channel 11. Coverage starts during Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
