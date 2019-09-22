0 Steelers analysis, stats, data, picks before kickoff

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - History could be working against the Steelers this week.

Not only are they breaking in a new starting quarterback, they're doing so in a game on the West Coast, which might as well be the Bermuda Triangle for the Steelers.

Plenty of good Steelers teams have headed west, only to find themselves lost -- or at least with another loss added to their ledger.

The last time the San Francisco 49ers started with 30+ points in each of it's first 2 games was 1998.



2019: (2-0), 36 ppg, 413.5 ypg

1998: (2-0), 40.5 ppg, 530.5 ypg — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) September 22, 2019

The Steelers are just 26-49-1 when playing outside of the Eastern Time Zone since the 1970 merger. Overall, they're 19-39 in franchise history on the West Coast, dating back to the first game they played there in 1941 against the Los Angeles Rams.

When you add in their record when breaking in a first-time starting quarterback -- 4-19-1 in franchise history -- it doesn't bode well for the team heading on the road to play the undefeated 49ers Sunday at Levi's Stadium. The last came in 2004, when Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers went into Miami and beat the Dolphins in a hurricane, 13-3.

But they're 5-5 in San Francisco, with two of those losses coming prior to 1970. Since then, they're 5-3 against the 49ers on the road, though they have lost their past two trips -- in 2003 and 2011.

That's a lot of history working against them.

"I just gotta keep executing and making plays" -- Steelers WR Diontae Johnson gets his 1st NFL start today with full support of the locker room. https://t.co/gvH6E6lohX pic.twitter.com/lTvtB2wy8g — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) September 22, 2019

So it's not a surprise Mason Rudolph's main goal in his first career start in place of injured Ben Roethlisberger will involve the KISS method. Keep It Simple Stupid.

And more importantly, "I want to win," he said. "There's a lot of things I want to do but winning is the biggest goal to get us back on track."

The Steelers (0-2) won't make any concessions for Rudolph in his first career start. Their expectation regarding his level of play is high.

But they will make some concessions about a second-year player replacing a future Hall of Fame quarterback. They didn't last week, either, when Rudolph replaced Roethlisberger in the second half of a 28-26 loss to the Seahawks and threw for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Other notes:

Mike Tomlin is 1-5 on the West Coast as head coach

Roosevelt Nix, Vince Williams and Anthony Chickillo are out of Sunday's game with injuries

Big Ben already underwent elbow surgery, but he will not need Tommy John surgery, per ESPN

