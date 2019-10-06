0 Ravens lead at the half, LB Mark Barron questionable with hamstring

PITTSBURGH - UPDATE AT THE HALF: Ravens lead 17-13. LB Mark Barron has a hamstring injury and his return is questionable for the rest of the game.

The Steelers defense has held the Ravens top rated offense to 136 yards in the first half and forced 2 turnovers. The Ravens will get the ball to start the 2nd half of the game.

Troy Polamalu. Hines Ward. James Harrison. Ray Lewis. Ed Reed. Terrell Suggs.

The great players that once made the Steelers-Ravens rivalry the best in the NFL are now all gone. The Ravens assured that in the offseason by ridding themselves of Joe Flacco and Suggs, while the Steelers are now without Ben Roethlisberger.

Largely, only Mike Tomlin and his Baltimore counterpart, John Harbaugh, remain from a series that saw these two teams battle not just for AFC North supremacy, but NFL supremacy from 2008 through 2011, when the series was at its most heated and the two teams combined for three Super Bowl trips and two wins.

Just don't tell Harbaugh the rivalry is dead, as the Steelers (1-3) prepare to host the Ravens (2-2) Sunday at Heinz Field for the first of their two meetings this season.

"That stadium is still amazing and they still stand what the Steelers stand for," Harbaugh said. "The Steelers are the Steelers and the Ravens are the Ravens. It's just two good organizations. I believe in this rivalry. It's one of the greatest rivalries in sports. The faces are going to change, but the histories are not going to change. Those guys are going to be a part of it always. Hines Ward and Ed Reed. Now, it's just adding to it. It doesn't take anything away from it."

The names aren't the same, for sure, but when the guys in black and gold come out of the tunnel to play the team in purple and black, it's going to be a physical football game.

"Oh yeah," Maurkice Pouncey said. "Nothing has changed. This is AFC North football. This game still carries all the meaning it always has."

It most certainly does this week, despite the Steelers' 0-3 start. A victory by the Steelers over the Ravens would put both teams at 2-3. And if the Browns lose Monday night in San Francisco, there would be a three-way tie for the division lead. And the Steelers, based on their 2-0 record in the division, would technically be the top team.

Worst to first, just like that.

Of course, it's still way too early to start thinking about things like that, but the division games do take on an increased importance in what's looking like a three-team race.

Other notes before kickoff:

Tomlin is 12-12 against the Ravens

Jim Harbaugh is 11-11 against the Steelers

Steelers have 4 of the last 5 meetings

1st time both Big Ben and Joe Flacco aren't starting against the rival team since 2007

Steelers defense needs to keep Lamar Jackson in the pocket and throw the ball

It could also be a big day for the Wildcat formation and the Steelers running backs

Roosevelt Nix and Anthony Chickillo are both out with injuries

Juju Smith-Schuster, Vance McDonald and Vince Williams are listed as questionable to play

Stay tuned following Sunday Night Football on Channel 11 as we'll break down everything from the Steelers vs. Ravens on the Black and Gold Zone.

