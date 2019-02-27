  • Steelers will focus on scouting new players, trading Brown at NFL Scouting Combine

    By: Chase Williams

    INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Steelers front office will spend the next handful of days in Indianapolis for the annual NFL Scouting Combine with the goal of accomplishing several things, most notably continuing trade talks for Antonio Brown. 

    It’s been reported five teams have already inquired about the disgruntled wide receiver. Steelers GM Kevin Colbert says whatever deal is made will be 100% in the best interest of the organization. 

    During a brief media availbility, Colbert said he doesn't believe the Steelers lockerroom is dysfunctional.

    Outside of continuing trade talks, the Steelers will try to identify players they would like to select in the upcoming NFL Draft. The team currently has 7 picks but that number could change depending on a trade that involves Brown. 

