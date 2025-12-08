Steelers WR DK Metcalf spent night in Baltimore after medical issue

This story originally appeared on SteelersNow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf stayed behind in Baltimore after the team left for Pittsburgh after its win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday after experiencing stomach pains, the team confirmed to NFL Network.

Metcalf played and starred in the team’s 27-22 win over the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday with apparent ill effects, but upon boarding the team’s plane at Baltimore-Washington International Airport, he complained of stomach pains.

Metcalf was removed from the flight and taken to a local hospital to rule out any internal injuries while the rest of the team proceeded to Pittsburgh. Metcalf is traveling to Pittsburgh today. His status moving forward is currently unknown.

Click here to read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group