0 Pittsburgh Steelers LB T.J. Watt now an uncle, shares precious photos

T.J Watt and his brother J.J. may be fearsome football players, but as uncle they show a softer side. The Steelers linebacker and his Houston Texans brother could not wait to share photographs of thier new nephew on Twitter.

The Watts traveled to see infant Logan, the son of Derek Watt, KHOU reported.

Derek, also an athlete, plays fullback for the Los Angeles Chargers, the television station reported.

The focus Sunday, however, was on the newest addition to the family.

“Words can’t even begin to describe it!! So happy for you @DerekWatt34 & @gabriella_watt2!! Logan is so Incredibly precious and I am honored to be his favorite uncle,” J.J. Watt tweeted, “I intend to defend that title with every fiber of my being!”

Words can’t even begin to describe it!! So happy for you @DerekWatt34 & @gabriella_watt2!! Logan is so Incredibly precious and I am honored to be his favorite uncle. I intend to defend that title with every fiber of my being! pic.twitter.com/nxFrXaP6qr — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 25, 2019

The Steelers’ star also poked fun at his brother, teasing about Logan’s expression, noting on Twitter that “Logan is not having it from uncle JJ.”

Logan is not having it from uncle @JJWatt. #ANDSTILL the best uncle goes to ME! pic.twitter.com/ZtxskuobLc — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) February 25, 2019

“Do you know how comfortable you have to be to fall asleep like that in somebody’s arms?!? He’s clearly living his best life! #HeCriedTheMomentHeSawYou” “J.J. Watt retorted.

Do you know how comfortable you have to be to fall asleep like that in somebody’s arms?!? He’s clearly living his best life! #HeCriedTheMomentHeSawYou https://t.co/67ZmfhLusu — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 25, 2019

