  • Tomlin: Conner, Smith-Schuster could return

    By: Dale Lolley., DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Steelers aren't lacking in star power. Most of it just happens to be on the defensive side of the ball. Or worse, in the training room -- at least on the offensive side of the ball.

    That could change Sunday, however, when the Steelers (8-5) host the Bills (9-4) at Heinz Field in a critical game for both teams' playoff chances. Running back James Conner and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster both have a good shot to return for the Steelers in the game, which pits the two teams sitting in the two Wildcard spots in the AFC.

    Related Headlines

    Read more from DK Pittsburgh Sports.

    You can watch the Steelers host the Bills on Sunday Night Football right here on Channel 11. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories