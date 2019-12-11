PITTSBURGH - The Steelers aren't lacking in star power. Most of it just happens to be on the defensive side of the ball. Or worse, in the training room -- at least on the offensive side of the ball.
That could change Sunday, however, when the Steelers (8-5) host the Bills (9-4) at Heinz Field in a critical game for both teams' playoff chances. Running back James Conner and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster both have a good shot to return for the Steelers in the game, which pits the two teams sitting in the two Wildcard spots in the AFC.
You can watch the Steelers host the Bills on Sunday Night Football right here on Channel 11.
