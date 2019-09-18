PITTSBURGH - Necessity is the mother of invention. It apparently also causes teams to act out of character.
The Steelers did just that late Monday night when they traded three draft picks, including their first-round selection in the 2020 draft, to acquire defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins. The Steelers also received a fourth-round draft pick in 2020 and a seventh-round selection in 2021, while also giving the Dolphins a fifth-round pick in 2020 and sixth-round pick in 2021.
