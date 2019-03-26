0 Tomlin: 'I have no reaction to former Steelers and things of that nature'

The Steelers continue to dominate the headlines in Arizona at this week’s annual NFL meetings.

Ben Roethlisberger has been thrown under the bus by a few ex-teammates and national pundits, questioning his leadership skills; however, coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t see it that way.

“I have no problem with his play or his leadership,” Tomlin told ESPN on Tuesday.

Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown both took shots at the quarterback earlier this month, while a former backup running back, Josh Harris said Roethlisberger fumbled on purpose at one point, calling out his character.

“I have no reaction to former Steelers and things of that nature,” Tomlin said via ESPN.

These comments come a day after Tomlin completely backed his Pro Bowl quarterback.

“I don’t think he’s devoid of leadership skills and talents,” Tomlin said Monday to ESPN. “I think he’s more than capable as a quarterback. I think he’s more than capable a a leader. But yes, do I expect growth and development? Certainly. I expect growth and development from all of us. I expect growth and development from myself from a leadership standpoint based on the experiences that we’ve had.”

Outside of the barrage of pessimism toward Roethlisberger, Tomlin was adamant the biggest issue is rebounding from a season that left the Steelers with a 9-6-1 record and out of the playoffs.

"We all need to look in the mirror in terms of what we do and how we do it, starting with me," Tomlin told reporters from the NFL owners meetings Tuesday.

