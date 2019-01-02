Tomlin set to hold year-end news conference amid reports Brown wants traded

PITTSBURGH - It’s been a tumultuous week for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
First, the Steelers were eliminated from the playoffs, then reports surfaced about wide receiver Antonio Brown wanting to be traded.
This all is happening as Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is set to address the media at a press conference Wednesday.
Brown missed the last game of the season and the Steelers said he was having knee issues.
The story took a different turn Tuesday when it was reported Brown asked to be traded because Tomlin is "too aligned" with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Roethlisberger denies the characterization, saying on his radio show he wants Brown to come back next season.
