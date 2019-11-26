There are multiple Pittsburgh Steelers greats who are trying to etch their names in the history books of the NFL.
The league released the list of 25 former players who were named as semi-finalists for this year’s NFL Hall of Fame class.
Among the NFL greats are three former Steelers: Alan Faneca, Hines Ward and Troy Polamalu.
Faneca is in his fifth year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame, Ward is in his fourth and Polamalu is trying to become the latest first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Below is the entire list of semi-finalists, as announced by the NFL:
- Steve Atwater, S – 1989-1998 Denver Broncos, 1999 New York Jets
- Carl Banks, LB – 1984-1992 New York Giants, 1993 Washington Redskins, 1994-95 Cleveland Browns
- Ronde Barber, CB/S – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tony Boselli, T – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve)
- Isaac Bruce, WR – 1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers
- LeRoy Butler, S – 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers
- Alan Faneca, G – 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals
- Torry Holt, WR – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars
- Steve Hutchinson, G – 2001-05 Seattle Seahawks, 2006-2011 Minnesota Vikings, 2012 Tennessee Titans
- Edgerrin James, RB – 1999-2005 Indianapolis Colts, 2006-08 Arizona Cardinals, 2009 Seattle Seahawks
- John Lynch, FS – 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos
- Clay Matthews, LB – 1978-1993 Cleveland Browns, 1994-96 Atlanta Falcons
- Sam Mills, LB – 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers
- Troy Polamalu, S – 2003-2014 Pittsburgh Steelers
- Simeon Rice, DE – 1996-2000 Arizona Cardinals, 2001-06 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2007 Denver Broncos, 2007 Indianapolis Colts
- Richard Seymour, DE/DT – 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders
- Steve Tasker, ST/WR – 1985-86 Houston Oilers, 1986-1997 Buffalo Bills
- Fred Taylor, RB – 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots
- Zach Thomas, LB – 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys
- Hines Ward, WR – 1998-2011 Pittsburgh Steelers
- Ricky Watters, RB – 1992-94 San Francisco 49ers, 1995-97 Philadelphia Eagles, 1998-2001 Seattle Seahawks
- Reggie Wayne, WR – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts
- Patrick Willis, LB – 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers
- Darren Woodson, S – 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys
- Bryant Young, DT – 1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers
The Modern-Era players list will be reduced to 15 Finalists that will be announced on Jan. 2, 2020.
The finalists will then be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting on “Selection Saturday,” on Feb. 1, 2020, the day before Super Bowl LIV.
The Selection Committee will elect five Modern-Era players for the Class of 2020.
