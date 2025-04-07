Vikings out on Aaron Rodgers: ‘Steelers, Retire or Bust’

This story originally appeared on SteelersNow.com

The Minnesota Vikings may have some interest in free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers if he remains available deep into the summer, but if he wants to make a decision any time soon, it’s the Pittsburgh Steelers or nothing, according to one NFL insider.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Monday that the Vikings are no longer in serious pursuit of Rodgers, and his pending choice is simply between signing with the Steelers or not playing at all.

“The Minnesota Vikings, is [Rodgers] waiting them out? That is sort of a lingering question out there, but when I talked to people with the Vikings, this is all but dead for them, essentially,” Fowler said on SportsCenter on Monday. “Maybe if he’s available later in the summer, they would revisit, but just seems unlikely at this point. So it’s Steelers, retirement or bust.”

