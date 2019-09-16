  • Will Roethlisberger need surgery? Decision expected Monday after elbow injury, report says

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered a right elbow injury during Sunday's game and, according to a report, a decision is expected Monday on whether it will require surgery.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted the information Monday morning, citing league sources and adding that "Roethlisberger wants to avoid it all costs, but ultimately doctors will decide whether that's possible."

    Roethlisberger grimaced after throwing a pair of passes on a drive late in the second quarter. Though he was under duress several times during the first half, he didn't appear to be touched on the plays that left him clutching the elbow.

    Head coach Mike Tomlin offered no details Sunday on the nature of the 37-year-old Roethlisberger's injury.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

