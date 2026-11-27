Caleb Williams put the Chicago Bears in first place. Joe Milton III put a dagger in his former team’s season. Tyler Bass put the Buffalo Bills in position for a No. 1 seed.

The NFL’s Thanksgiving Day tripleheader was filled with fantastic finishes that had a major impact on the standings.

First, Williams rallied the Bears from a 14-point deficit and threw a perfect strike to Rome Odunze for a 6-yard touchdown pass with 3 seconds remaining to give Chicago a 39-35 victory over the Detroit Lions.

The Bears (9-2) moved ahead of the Lions (8-3) in a competitive NFC North that features four winning teams.

Then, Milton awed Fox analyst Tom Brady with a sensational performance, helping the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 39-38 after overcoming a 21-point deficit late in the third quarter. Making his third career start with his third team in his third NFL season, Milton was 21 of 31 for 331 yards, three TDs, one interception, one TD run and a 121.8 passer rating.

After the defense sacked Dak Prescott on a fourth down, Milton completed two passes for 14 yards and Jake Elliott drilled a 59-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining. Milton was signed by Philadelphia off Dallas’ practice squad last month after Jalen Hurts was placed on injured reserve.

The Eagles (4-7) have won two in a row to keep their slim playoff hopes alive in an NFC East led by the New York Giants (6-3-1). The Cowboys (5-7) saw their playoff chances take a huge hit, especially with a difficult schedule upcoming. Dallas’ next three games are at Seattle (6-4), at the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) and home vs. Jacksonville (7-3).

In the nightcap Thursday, Tyler Bass kicked a 57-yard field goal as time expired to give the Bills a 13-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in a battle for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes were held down by rain and tough defenses. Allen completed 10 of 21 passes for 81 yards and threw two red-zone interceptions, finishing with an 18.3 passer rating that was the second-worst in his career. Mahomes was 16 of 29 for 174 yards without a TD or a turnover.

The AFC East-leading Bills (10-1) have a two-game lead over the Chiefs (8-3) plus the tiebreaker advantage. They have a 1 1/2-game lead over the AFC West-leading Denver Broncos. The two teams face off in Denver on Christmas Day in a matchup that will likely determine which team gets home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs.

Allen and the Bills are 6-1 vs. Mahomes and the Chiefs in the regular season but 0-4 in the playoffs. If they meet again in January, it should be back in Buffalo.

Schottenheimer’s questionable decision

The Eagles only needed to go 11 yards in the final 48 seconds with no timeouts because Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 from Philadelphia’s 39 with 55 seconds remaining. Prescott was sacked for a 9-yard loss and the Eagles had enough time to go a short distance.

Schottenheimer could’ve let Brandon Aubrey attempt a 57-yard field goal that would’ve given the Cowboys a five-point lead. Aubrey missed a 40-yarder and made one from 59 yards. He is 41 of 55 (74.5%) from beyond 50 yards in his career.

The safest move would’ve been a punt. That would’ve run off about 10 seconds and either pin Philadelphia inside the 20 or at worst start at the 20 with a touchback. The Eagles would’ve needed to go at least 28 more yards to get in Elliott’s range.

Clearly, Schottenheimer didn’t trust a defense that’s been woeful much of the season. He defended the decision after the game.

But it could end up costing him his job. The Cowboys are 12-16-1 in two seasons with Schottenheimer.

“Certainly you look at all of it,” owner Jerry Jones said. “Coaching, players, personnel, you look at everything. We’ve more than likely really given ourselves a tremendous uphill of our ambition of getting in the playoffs. More importantly, the way that we’ve lost these games from the way we’ve played in the second half in a lot of instances. So just the combination of things.”

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