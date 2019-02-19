11 questions with Penguins forward Matt Cullen

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins are in the middle of a tough stretch run where every game has playoff implications.
Channel 11 sports reporter Chase Williams wanted to give Penguins forward Matt Cullen a break from hockey and ask him a special “11 Questions” before the Stadium Series game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
Williams and Cullen dive into anything and everything that doesn’t relate to hockey. You’ll want to stick around for the extra “12th” question that throws off the Penguins forward.
Watch the video above and tune in for our 11 on the Ice pregame show at 7 p.m. Saturday followed by the Stadium Series from Philadelphia.
