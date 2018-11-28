Aston-Reese breaks tie in 3rd as Penguins down Jets 4-3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Zach Aston-Reese scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:12 remaining off a perfect pass from Phil Kessel, and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied past the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Tuesday night.
Derek Grant's first of the season pulled the Penguins even 5:08 into the third period. Sidney Crosby and Riley Sheahan also scored for Pittsburgh (10-8-5).
Related Headlines
Mark Scheifele scored twice for the Jets (13-8-2), and Brandon Tanev had their other goal.
Tanev got Winnipeg started at 7:01 of the first period with his fourth goal this season on a short-handed breakaway against Casey DeSmith, who made 24 saves.
TRENDING NOW:
- Shanann Watts' family files wrongful death lawsuit against killer husband Chris Watts
- 12 people charged in relation to $87M in false Medicaid claims
- 2 people hit by cars in 2 days at dangerous Uniontown intersection
- VIDEO: 1 person shot near local school as students walk home
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Crosby tied it at 18:13 with a slick backhand in close that fooled goalie Connor Hellebuyck. It was Crosby's 10th of the season.
Scheifele put the Jets back in front 39 seconds into the second on a feed from captain Blake Wheeler. But that only lasted until Sheahan got credit for poking a loose puck over the line after Hellebuyck failed to corral it at 4:40.
PENS WIN! PENS WIN!— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 28, 2018
Zach Aston-Reese nets the game winner in the 3rd period as the @penguins edge the @NHLJets 4-3 in Winnipeg. pic.twitter.com/nSjBHXMQwX
Wheeler also set up Scheifele's second goal of the night and 13th this season, which rocketed past DeSmith before he had much time to react at 16:00.
Grant tied it once more for the Penguins when he beat Hellebuyck between his legs. Kessel then set up Aston-Reese for his second of the season with a nice feed to the front of the net.
UP NEXT
Penguins: At the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.
Jets: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}