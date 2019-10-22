CRANBERRY, Pa. - Forwards Nick Bjugstad, Bryan Rust, Jared McCann, and defenseman Zach Trotman all returned to Penguins practice as full participants on Monday.
It was the first time Bjugstad skated with the team since sustaining a lower-body injury on Oct. 5, the first time Rust skated with the team since injuring his hand while blocking a shot in the preseason finale, Trotman's first practice since undergoing sports hernia surgery, and McCann's return after missing the last game with an unspecified injury.
