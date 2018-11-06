0 Boyle's hat trick helps Devils defeat Penguins

PITTSBURGH - Brian Boyle scored three times for his first career hat trick, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Monday.

Boyle got his natural hat trick on "Hockey Fights Cancer" night in Pittsburgh. It included two power-play goals and two redirections in front of the net.

The 33-year-old Boyle was diagnosed with a form of bone marrow cancer at the beginning of training camp last season. He underwent treatment, returned to the lineup last November and won the NHL's Masterton Trophy, best exemplifying qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Will Butcher had a goal and two assists for New Jersey, and Travis Zajac scored his fourth goal. Jean-Sebastien Dea, who spent the last two seasons in Pittsburgh, had two assists.

The Devils stopped a three-game slide with their first road win. They were outscored 15-6 during the losing streak.

Keith Kinkaid made 35 saves for New Jersey, which has won four of its last five against Pittsburgh.

Jamie Oleksiak scored for the Penguins, who have dropped four in a row.

Prior to its slide, Pittsburgh outscored the opposition 23-6 during a four-game winning streak. It's only the third time the Penguins have lost four straight under Mike Sullivan and the first time Pittsburgh has dropped four in a row at home under the fourth-year head coach. Pittsburgh has two wins in seven home games this season. It won 30 home games each of the two previous seasons.

Matt Murray stopped 23 shots in two periods before he was pulled for Casey DeSmith, who made 11 saves. Murray has allowed at least four goals in each of his five home starts.

Boyle gave the Devils a 2-1 lead in the first period when he tipped a Ben Lovejoy shot behind Murray from the top of the crease.

Boyle extended the lead with a power-play goal in the second period. His between-the-legs redirection from the top of the crease made it a 3-1 game.

Boyle scored his second power-play goal off a one-timer from Taylor Hall with 19.7 seconds to play in the second period. Hall has at least one point in 10 of 12 games this season.

UP NEXT

Devils: Continue a seven-game road trip Tuesday at Ottawa.

Penguins: Visit Washington on Wednesday.

