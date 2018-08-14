Channel 11/NBC to air 13 NHL games, including Stadium Series between Penguins, Flyers

PITTSBURGH - Hockey fans have something the celebrate for the upcoming season. More games will air on broadcast television, making them available for everyone to watch.
NBC announced it will broadcast 13 NHL games during the 2018-2019 season, including two featuring the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Penguins will host the New York Rangers on Sunday Feb. 17 at 12:30 p.m.
On Saturday Feb. 23, the Penguins will travel to Philadelphia for the Stadium Series against the Flyers.
NHL will also provide coverage of the NHL All-Star Weekend from San Jose, California on Jan. 25 and 26. It'll be the first time the All-Star Game is televised on a broadcast network since 1997.
