PITTSBURGH - The Penguins featured a characteristically lethal power play in 2018-19, ranking fifth in the NHL with a 24.6 percent conversion rate. But they have to replace a major part of the PP now that Phil Kessel is an Arizona Coyote.
Kessel has potted 36 power play goals since the start of the 2015-16 season, which ranks just outside of the top 20 among all skaters. The main player whom the Penguins acquired in the Kessel deal, Alex Galchenyuk, could help fill the void. Galchenyuk has 33 power play goals since 2015-16. His power play responsibility has grown, too, as he averaged a career-high 3:11 of PP time last year (compared to 2:57 in 2017-18 and 2:16 in 2016-17). Galchenyuk might not have as prominent a role with the man advantage here — not on a team with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin — but he's capable of burying some shots.
