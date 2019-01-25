  • Crosby drops out of Skills Competition because of illness

    Updated:

    SAN JOSE, Calif. - Sidney Crosby is out of the NHL’s Skills Competition on Friday night.

    The Penguins superstar dropped out because of illness, the team tweeted Friday afternoon. However, he plans to play in Saturday’s All-Star Game in San Jose, Calif.

    The Skills Competition pits several players in a series of contests that include skating, shooting and passing.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories