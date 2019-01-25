SAN JOSE, Calif. - Sidney Crosby is out of the NHL’s Skills Competition on Friday night.
The Penguins superstar dropped out because of illness, the team tweeted Friday afternoon. However, he plans to play in Saturday’s All-Star Game in San Jose, Calif.
The Skills Competition pits several players in a series of contests that include skating, shooting and passing.
TRENDING NOW:
- White House, congressional leaders make deal to end government shutdown
- 4 people dead, including gunman, in State College shootings
- Report: Tomlin tells players his patience tied to Brown's production
- VIDEO: Mail truck explodes and rolls in flames down street
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}