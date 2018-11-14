Sidney Crosby did not skate at Penguins practice today while he’s being evaluated for an upper-body injury, Coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday.
The Penguins’ superstar center notched two assists in a loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night and did not seem to be playing under duress.
NHL injury reports do not require teams to specify injuries beyond labeling them upper-body or lower-body.
It’s unclear if the injury jeopardizes Crosby’s playing status for Thursday night at home against Tampa Bay.
