    THURSDAY UPDATE: Coach Mike Sullivan said Sidney Crosby will miss Thursday night's game at PPG Paints Arena against Tampa Bay.

    Sullivan did not offer details on Crosby's injury, other than to say it's not a concussion and could keep him out about a week.

    Sidney Crosby did not skate at Penguins practice today while he’s being evaluated for an upper-body injury, Coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday.

    The Penguins’ superstar center notched two assists in a loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night and did not seem to be playing under duress.

    NHL injury reports do not require teams to specify injuries beyond labeling them upper-body or lower-body.

    It’s unclear if the injury jeopardizes Crosby’s playing status for Thursday night at home against Tampa Bay.

