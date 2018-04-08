The Pittsburgh Penguins know when they will be officially launching their quest for three straight Stanley Cups.
According to a release, Game 1 between the Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers will be Wednesday, April 11 at 7 p.m.
The Flyers will come to PPG Paints Arena for the first two games of the series.
The schedule for the rest of the series is still uncertain, however. Game 2 onward depends on the outcome of the final regular season game between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers.
Here are the scenarios, in terms of game schedules:
If Boston wins the Atlantic Division:
Game 1 Wednesday April 11 7:00 PM
Game 2 Saturday April 14 8:00 PM
Game 3 Monday April 16 7:00 PM
Game 4 Wednesday April 18 7:00 PM
*Game 5 Saturday April 21 TBD
*Game 6 Monday April 23 TBD
*Game 7 Wednesday April 25 TBD
If Tampa Bay wins the Atlantic Division:
1 Wednesday April 11 7:00 PM
2 Friday April 13 7:00 PM
3 Sunday April 15 3:00 PM
4 Wednesday April 18 7:00 PM
*5 Friday April 20 TBD
*6 Sunday April 22 TBD
*7 Tuesday April 24 TBD
Once that game between Florida and Boston is decided, we will know exactly when the Penguins will battle their cross-town rivals in the first round of the playoffs.
