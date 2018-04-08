  • Date, time set for Game 1 of Penguins-Flyers series

    The Pittsburgh Penguins know when they will be officially launching their quest for three straight Stanley Cups. 

    According to a release, Game 1 between the Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers will be Wednesday, April 11 at 7 p.m. 

    The Flyers will come to PPG Paints Arena for the first two games of the series. 

    The schedule for the rest of the series is still uncertain, however. Game 2 onward depends on the outcome of the final regular season game between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers. 

    Here are the scenarios, in terms of game schedules:

    If Boston wins the Atlantic Division:
    Game 1      Wednesday     April 11            7:00 PM           
    Game 2      Saturday         April 14            8:00 PM           
    Game 3      Monday           April 16            7:00 PM           
    Game 4      Wednesday     April 18            7:00 PM           
    *Game 5     Saturday         April 21            TBD                 
    *Game 6     Monday           April 23            TBD                 
    *Game 7     Wednesday     April 25            TBD                 

     

    If Tampa Bay wins the Atlantic Division:
    1                      Wednesday     April 11            7:00 PM           
    2                      Friday              April 13            7:00 PM           
    3                      Sunday             April 15            3:00 PM           
    4                      Wednesday     April 18            7:00 PM           
    *5                    Friday              April 20            TBD                 
    *6                    Sunday             April 22            TBD                 
    *7                    Tuesday           April 24            TBD                 

    Once that game between Florida and Boston is decided, we will know exactly when the Penguins will battle their cross-town rivals in the first round of the playoffs. 

Trending - Most Read Stories

    Demolitions, repairs begin for Route 30, collapsed areas: Live updates

    Canadian town mourns: 15 die when truck, bus collide

    Police: Man found dead under Pittsburgh bridge

    Timeline leading up to Route 30, apartment collapses