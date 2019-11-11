PITTSBURGH - Sidney Crosby was not on the ice for the Penguins' practice on Monday morning at the Lemieux Complex.
After practice, Mike Sullivan said Crosby was still being evaluated and would not play Tuesday against the Rangers in New York, or make the trip with the team. When asked if Crosby's injury could potentially be long term, Sullivan said he didn't know.
Crosby left after his first shift of the third period of the Penguins' win over the Blackhawks on Saturday with what appeared to be a lower-body injury. When he was seen after the game, he had a slight limp but was wearing no visible aids like a boot or a brace.
Read more FREE content from our partners at DK Pittsburgh Sports.
TRENDING NOW:
- Rain, snow, much colder temperatures heading into area
- 3 elderly women robbed while walking from Grove City Premium Outlets
- Got a cardigan? Wear it Wednesday to celebrate kindness
- VIDEO: Watch out, drivers! Cost of hitting a deer is on the rise
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}