  • Crosby out vs. Rangers, McCann promoted to top line

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Sidney Crosby was not on the ice for the Penguins' practice on Monday morning at the Lemieux Complex.

    After practice, Mike Sullivan said Crosby was still being evaluated and would not play Tuesday against the Rangers in New York, or make the trip with the team. When asked if Crosby's injury could potentially be long term, Sullivan said he didn't know.

    Crosby left after his first shift of the third period of the Penguins' win over the Blackhawks on Saturday with what appeared to be a lower-body injury. When he was seen after the game, he had a slight limp but was wearing no visible aids like a boot or a brace.

