It’s do or die Monday night for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Lose, and the team’s season and road to a Stanley Cup three-peat comes to an end in Pittsburgh. Win, and the Penguins force a winner takes all Game 7 against the Washington Capitals in Washington.
“We know we gotta go home and win a game. We have to go to a Game 7. We have to learn from this one, put it behind us, and get ready for the next one,” Coach Mike Sullivan said Saturday.
The Penguins lost 6-3 Saturday night in Game 5 of the second-round series.
“It’s tough. I mean, we did a lot of good things. We felt like we could’ve won, but that’s playoff hockey,” Captain Sidney Crosby said after the game.
Monday’s Game 6 is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
