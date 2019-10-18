Does your ice rink need renovations? Enter the Renovate the Rink contest

Know a local ice hockey rink that could use some improvements?
Nominate it for the "Renovate the Rink" contest by the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Commercial Construction.
From now until November 30, fans can submit the names of community rinks they believe deserve a renovation. The entry form has four questions:
- What makes your rink so important to your community?
- What rink renovation (excluding ice renovation) do you think your rink should use the $100,000 renovation budget toward and how would the renovation benefit your community?
- Why should your rink be chosen as the winner of the contest?
- Are you associated with a hockey association and, if so, which one?
Finalists will be selected and then another round of voting will take place in February and March.
The winning rink will receive $100,000 in renovations.
Last season's winner was Hess Ice Rink in New Castle.
CLICK HERE to nominate your community ice rink.
Rinks have to be in the following counties to be eligible: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}