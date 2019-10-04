The Penguins as a whole had a pretty awful showing in their season opener on Thursday night, a 3-1 loss to the Sabres on home ice.
There were some highlights, though. Matt Murray was great. He was the Penguins' best individual player on the ice. Another bright spot (really, the only other one) was the second line of Alex Galchenyuk, Evgeni Malkin, and Brandon Tanev.
Related Headlines
Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.
TRENDING NOW:
- Swimming in pot: $100K of marijuana discovered in backyard pool
- 'It's basically God hugging you': Teen who survived 2 tumors creates prayer blankets
- 11 fall festivals to check out in and around Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Teen paralyzed in gymnastics accident returns to Moon in emotional homecoming
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}