  • Drive to the Net: Second line a bright spot

    By: Taylor Haase

    Updated:

    The Penguins as a whole had a pretty awful showing in their season opener on Thursday night, a 3-1 loss to the Sabres on home ice.

    There were some highlights, though. Matt Murray was great. He was the Penguins' best individual player on the ice. Another bright spot (really, the only other one) was the second line of Alex Galchenyuk, Evgeni Malkin, and Brandon Tanev.

    Related Headlines

    Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories