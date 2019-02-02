Fan voting underway for 'Renovate the Rink' contest

PITTSBURGH - Fan voting is underway in the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation “Renovate the Rink” contest. Three local rinks are up for the grand prize, which is $100,000 in renovations.
The Penguins foundation and PittComm teamed up to provide the grand prize of $100,000 in materials and construction management services at the winning rink.
The three finalists are:
- Hess Ice Rink, New Castle
- Kirk S. Nevin Arena, Greensburg
- The Ice Mine, Connellsville.
400 entries were submitted in the contest. That list was narrowed down to 16 rinks before the final three were selected.
You can vote through Feb. 22 at: www.pittsburghpenguins.com/renovatetherink
All three rinks will be provided a set of divider boards to help their on-ice programming and youth development, courtesy of NHL partner The Chemours Company.
