PITTSBURGH - There’s no doubt that Kris Letang is a Penguins fan favorite. That popularity – and his excellent play this season – helped him earn a spot in the upcoming NHL All-Star Game.
Letang was voted onto the Metropolitan Division team.
The NHL changed its All-Star Game selection process this year, allowing fans to vote to determine the final player on the roster. It was called the 'Last Men In' vote.
Letang will be playing in his fifth All-Star Game, tying him with Hall of Famer Paul Coffey for the most appearances by a Pittsburgh defenseman, according to the Penguins.
HE'S IN! @Letang_58 has been named the Metropolitan Division's "Last Man In" for #NHLAllStar. Letang will join Crosby as the Penguins' representatives in San Jose.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 11, 2019
He will join captain Sidney Crosby in San Jose for the game on Jan. 26.
You can watch the NHL All-Star Game on Channel 11 at 8 p.m.
