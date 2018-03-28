Glendening scores twice to lift Red Wings over Penguins 5-2

Helm had a goal and two assists, and Frans Nielsen and Niklas Kronwall also scored for Detroit. Jimmy Howard made 22 saves to help the Red Wings win in regulation for the first time since a 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 24.
Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang scored for the Penguins. Matt Murray stopped 21 shots.
It took Pittsburgh 38 seconds to gain the lead. Crosby took Jake Guentzel's cross-ice feed and snapped a shot before Howard could get across.
The Red Wings pulled even 17:43 into opening period. Helm found Kronwall pinching down from the point, and Kronwall whipped a quick shot past Murray.
Detroit grabbed the lead on the power play at 14:28 of the second period. Martin Frk faked a shot, then zipped the puck across the ice to Nielsen, whose high shot eluded the sprawling Murray.
Just 41 seconds later, Detroit made it 3-1 when Glendening deflected Nick Jensen's point shot.
The Red Wings added another goal 6:21 into the third period when Helm converted Dylan Larkin's feed for his 10th.
Letang's point shot found its way through traffic and behind Howard with 3:16 left in regulation.
Glendening finished the scoring into an empty net with 1:28 to play.
